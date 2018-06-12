“Denuclearizzazione completa”, storica firma Trump-Kim  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
11
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Si chiude con un accordo per una rapida denuclearizzazione e un “legame speciale” tra Stati Uniti e Nordcorea lo storico incontro tra il presidente Usa e il leader dello Stato eremita che si sono incontrati oggi nell’isola di Sentosa a Singapore 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.