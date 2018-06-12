Appendino compie 34 anni, festa con gli assessori  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
4
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Festa di compleanno a Palazzo Civico per la sindaca di Torino, Chiara Appendino che oggi compie 34 anni. A sorpresa la prima cittadina, giunta in Comune per partecipare alla consueta riunione di giunta del martedì, è stata accolta dai suoi assessori con una torta sormontata dalla Mole Antonelliana e con una decorazione che rappresenta la sindaca con tanto di fascia tricolore. “Buon compleanno Chiara. Auguri da tutti noi, ti vogliamo bene”, è il messaggio che le hanno consegnato.  

