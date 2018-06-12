Appendino compie 34 anni, festa con gli assessori  

Festa di compleanno a Palazzo Civico per la sindaca di Torino, Chiara Appendino che oggi compie 34 anni. A sorpresa la prima cittadina, giunta in Comune per partecipare alla consueta riunione di giunta del martedì, è stata accolta dai suoi assessori con una torta sormontata dalla Mole Antonelliana e con una decorazione che rappresenta la sindaca con tanto di fascia tricolore. “Buon compleanno Chiara. Auguri da tutti noi, ti vogliamo bene”, è il messaggio che le hanno consegnato.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.