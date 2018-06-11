Europa in rialzo, spread in calo e Milano vola  

Le Borse europee chiudono positive con Milano che registra la miglior performance del Vecchio Continente, dopo le rassicurazioni del ministro dell’Economia sul fronte del debito e della permanenza nell’area euro. L’indice Ftse Mib guadagna il 3,42%, lo spread tra Btp e Bund flette a 234 punti base con un rendimento del 2,84%. In progresso Londra +0,73%, Francoforte +0,60% e Parigi +0,43%.  

