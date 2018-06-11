Tg AdnKronos, 11 giugno 2018  

Aquarius, ancora senza approdo. Salvini: “Ora c’è chi dice no”. Comunali: avanza il centrodestra. Usa-NordCorea, 24 ore al vertice.Trumpo: “Eccitazione dell’aria”. Torna il maltempo, temperature giù di 10 gradi. 

