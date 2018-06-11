Orti in festa per il Solstizio  

Dal 16 al 24 giugno torna la festa del Solstizio d’estate negli Orti botanici della Lombardia che aprono le porte ad appassionati e curiosi per mostrare tutta la meraviglia delle piante e dei fiori con un unico comun denominatore: la potenza benefica della natura. Le iniziative organizzate in ciascun Orto consentiranno ai visitatori di dialogare con i ricercatori e con gli esperti che mostreranno tutta l’energia con cui piante e fiori contribuiscono alla sopravvivenza del pianeta, anche indipendentemente dalla presenza umana 

