Economia, nessun conflitto tra le generazioni  

I lavoratori sperano in una maggiore collaborazione tra le varie fasce d’età per creare più business Al meeting di Prioritalia illustrati i dati relativi alla ricerca di AstraRicerche per Manageritalia. Centrale la figura dei manager per portare gli italiani verso una innovazione economica e sociale destinata a ricostruire il futuro del paese
