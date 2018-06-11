Sgarbi dimentica la Sicilia conquistando altrove la poltrona di sindaco

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
13


Vittorio Sgarbi e’ il nuovo sindaco di Sutri, comune in provincia di Viterbo. Sgarbi ha ottenuto il 58,79%, appoggiato dalla lista Rinascimento Sgarbi. Battuto Luigi Di Mauro (Lista civica Sutri) che si e’ fermato al 41,20%.

