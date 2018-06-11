Il meteo di domani, 12 giugno  

Al Nord: nubi sparse con ampie schiarite in riviera ligure, sulle pianure lombardo piemontesi, coperto con pioggia moderata sulle Alpi occidentali. Al Centro: nubi sparse con ampie schiarite sui litorali e sulle pianure toscane, nubi sparse con ampie schiarite sulla capitale e sulla dorsale laziale. Pioggia moderata sulla dorsale toscana. Al Sud: Sereno sull’adriatico, nubi sparse con ampie schiarite altrove. Venti: deboli meridionali. Mari: da mossi a poco mossi. Temperature: stazionarie o in lieve aumento.  

