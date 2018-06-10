F1: Vettel trionfa in Canada e torna in vetta al mondiale  

Impresa di Sebastian Vettel. Il ferrarista trionfa nel Gran premio del Canada, aggiudicandosi la terza vittoria di stagione e la cinquantesima in carriera, e torna in vetta al mondiale scavalcando Hamilton. Sul podio anche Valtteri Bottas, secondo con la Mercedes, e Max Verstappen, terzo su Red Bull. “E’ stato incredibile”, ha detto parlando a Sky a fine gara, “la mia 50ma vittoria conta fino a un certo punto, conta la vittoria della Ferrari che era tanto che non vinceva qui. Insomma, sono contento”.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.