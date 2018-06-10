F1: Vettel trionfa in Canada e torna in vetta al mondiale  

Impresa di Sebastian Vettel. Il ferrarista trionfa nel Gran premio del Canada, aggiudicandosi la terza vittoria di stagione e la cinquantesima in carriera, e torna in vetta al mondiale scavalcando Hamilton. Sul podio anche Valtteri Bottas, secondo con la Mercedes, e Max Verstappen, terzo su Red Bull. “E’ stato incredibile”, ha detto parlando a Sky a fine gara, “la mia 50ma vittoria conta fino a un certo punto, conta la vittoria della Ferrari che era tanto che non vinceva qui. Insomma, sono contento”.  

