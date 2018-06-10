Jeffrey Herlings precede il siciliano Cairoli e concede il bis nel Gran Premio di Francia,

Jeffrey Herlings concede il bis e vince anche gara 2 del Gran Premio di Francia, decima prova del Mondiale Motocross. L’olandese della Ktm precede il siciliano Antonio Cairoli, ieri terzo, mentre completa il podio lo sloveno Tim Gajser. Herlings aumenta anche il suo vantaggio in testa al Mondiale piloti: 486 punti contro i 424 di Cairoli. (ITALPRESS).
