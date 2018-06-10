Salvini: “Nave Aquarius attracchi a Malta, non da noi”  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


La nave Aquarius con a bordo oltre 600 migranti non potrà attraccare in Italia: il Viminale, infatti, non intende autorizzarne lo sbarco, ritenendo che, trovandosi l’imbarcazione a 43 miglia da Malta, sia la capitale La Valletta “il porto più sicuro”. La posizione è stata espressa dal ministro dell’Interno Matteo Salvini in una lettera urgente, inviata alle autorità maltesi, in cui si sostiene appunto che spetta all’isola accogliere Aquarius. Alla missiva al momento non c’è stata risposta. 

