Ragazza scomparsa, fidanzato trovato impiccato  

Giallo a Melzo, in provincia di Milano. I vigili del fuoco sono al lavoro con l’elicottero e i sommozzatori per cercare una ragazza italiana di 21 anni che risulta scomparsa. L’allarme è scattato dopo che hanno trovato impiccato il suo compagno 31enne. Secondo una prima ricostruzione i due si erano allontanati da casa venerdì sera in auto, poi lui sarebbe stato trovato morto ieri mattina con i vestiti ancora bagnati. Le ricerche della ragazza e dell’auto a bordo della quale i due si erano allontanati per questo si stanno concentrando lungo il fiume Adda e il canale Muzza. Sul caso indagano i carabinieri.
