Auto giù da tornante, morti 2 giovani 

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Grave incidente lungo la strada che sale sul Monte Pellegrino lato Mondello a Palermo. Da una primissima ricostruzione un’auto è finita fuori strada precipitando da un tornante: una coppia di giovani è morta. Sul posto sono intervenuti i vigili del fuoco per estrarre i corpi delle vittime dalle lamiere della vettura.  

