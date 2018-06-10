Auto giù da tornante, morti 2 giovani 

Grave incidente lungo la strada che sale sul Monte Pellegrino lato Mondello a Palermo. Da una primissima ricostruzione un’auto è finita fuori strada precipitando da un tornante: una coppia di giovani è morta. Sul posto sono intervenuti i vigili del fuoco per estrarre i corpi delle vittime dalle lamiere della vettura.
