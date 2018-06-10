Milano, uccide compagna con coltellata al petto  

Una donna di 49 anni dell’Ecuador è stata uccisa con una coltellata al petto dal compagno, un dominicano di 41 anni. E’ successo questa mattina intorno alle 6 in via Pezzotti a Milano. I Carabinieri sono intervenuti a seguito di chiamate al 112 e al 118 di alcuni cittadini che segnalavano una persona a terra. Intanto l’uomo è stato rintracciato.  

