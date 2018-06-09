Doppio sbarco a Pozzallo, giunti 225 migranti

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Doppio sbarco di migranti nel porto di Pozzallo, nel ragusano, dove sono giunti 225 extracomunitari soccorsi nel canale di Sicilia. Un primo gruppo di 109 migranti e’ arrivato con la nave Diciotti della Guardia costiera ed altri 126 stranieri con la nave Seefuchs, riconducibile a una Ong tedesca. A coordinare la macchina dell’accoglienza la Prefettura, con personale del Comune, medici dell’Asp, personale della Caritas e della Croce Rossa. (ITALPRESS)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.