Doppio sbarco a Pozzallo, giunti 225 migranti

Doppio sbarco di migranti nel porto di Pozzallo, nel ragusano, dove sono giunti 225 extracomunitari soccorsi nel canale di Sicilia. Un primo gruppo di 109 migranti e’ arrivato con la nave Diciotti della Guardia costiera ed altri 126 stranieri con la nave Seefuchs, riconducibile a una Ong tedesca. A coordinare la macchina dell’accoglienza la Prefettura, con personale del Comune, medici dell’Asp, personale della Caritas e della Croce Rossa. (ITALPRESS)
