Ministero Trasporti assume, si cercano 148 ingegneri  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


E’ stato pubblicato oggi sulla Gazzetta Ufficiale il bando del concorso per l’assunzione di 148 ingegneri, a tempo indeterminato, riservato ai possessori di Laurea magistrale in ingegneria, da inquadrare nell’organico del Ministero delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti per le esigenze degli Uffici della motorizzazione civile situati sul territorio nazionale. 

