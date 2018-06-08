Ibm lancia la Settimana dell’Innovazione  

Al Think Milano assegnati riconoscimenti a coloro che hanno contributo ad offrire modernizzazione e tecnologie a servizio delle aziende.Otto giorni di incontri tra istituzioni e professionisti per spiegare come implementare l’intelligenza artificiale nelle imprese attraverso l’estrapolazione dei dati per creare nuovo business. “Piu’ attenzione alle competenze digitali”, l’appello rivolto al governo dal presidente di Ibm Italia Enrico Cereda
