Il meteo di domani, 9 giugno  

Al Nord: torna a prevalere il bel tempo su tutte le regioni, salvo nel pomeriggio qualche piovasco o focolaio temporalesco su Api e Appennino. Al Centro: variabile su Toscana, Umbria, dorsale e alto Lazio con ancora qualche pioggia o temporale fino al pomeriggio, meglio sull’Adriatico. Al Sud: variabile o su regioni tirreniche, dorsale e Puglia interna con qualche temporale, più sole altrove. Venti: deboli meridionali. Mari: da molto mossi a poco mossi. Temperature: stazionarie.  

