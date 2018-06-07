Juve riscatta Douglas Costa per 40 milioni  

La Juventus ha riscattato Douglas Costa dal Bayern Monaco. Dopo un anno a Torino, il brasiliano è stato acquistato a titolo definitivo dal club bianconero, esercitando il diritto di opzione. Al Bayern andranno 40 milioni di euro pagabili in due esercizi. Al verificarsi di determinate condizioni nel corso della durata del contratto, potrà maturare a favore del club bavarese un corrispettivo aggiuntivo di un milione. La Juventus aveva sottoscritto con Douglas Costa un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2022.
