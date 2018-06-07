Chiusura negativa per le principali piazze finanziarie europee. Milano cede lo 0,18%. Parigi lo 0,17%, Francoforte lo 0,15% e Londra lo 0,10%. L’unica a guadagnare è Madrid (+0,45%) nel giorno in cui il governo spagnolo del socialista Pedro Sanchez ha giurato. Francoforte invece paga soprattutto il calo del 2,5% degli ordini industriali registrato a d aprile.A piazza Affari tiene banco il nuovo governo, con lo spread che dopo esser sceso a 232 punti sale fino a 255 punti.
