Ribera, anziano schiacciato dal trattore, è grave

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Un uomo di 81 anni e’ rimasto gravemente ferito dopo essere rimasto schiacciato da un trattore. L’incidente e’ avvenuto nelle campagne di Ribera, nell’Agrigentino. L’anziano, dopo essere sceso dal mezzo, si e’ accorto che stava indietreggiando e ha tentato di fermarlo venendo, invece, travolto. (ITALPRESS)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.