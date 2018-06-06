Carro funebre con salma uccide giovane jogger, muore anche autista

Tragedia questa mattina sulle strade del novarese. A Galliate una giovane che stava facendo jogging a bordo strada è morta investita da un carro funebre. L’autista alla guida del mezzo su cui si trovava una salma, secondo i primi rilievi, avrebbe avuto un malore e perso il controllo della vettura che dopo aver investito la ragazza, si è schiantata contro il muro di un’abitazione. Inutili i tentativi di soccorso, la giovane è deceduta per le ferite riportate. Deceduto anche l’autista con ogni probabilità a causa del malore che lo ha colpito. Sul posto sono intervenuti oltre ai sanitari, le forze dell’ordine per ricostruire l’esatta dinamica dell’accaduto. (Rre/AdnKronos)
