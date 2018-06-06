Carro funebre con salma uccide giovane jogger, muore anche autista

Tragedia questa mattina sulle strade  del novarese. A Galliate una giovane che stava facendo jogging a bordo strada è morta investita da un carro funebre. L’autista alla guida del mezzo su cui si trovava una salma, secondo i primi rilievi, avrebbe  avuto un malore e perso il controllo della vettura che dopo aver  investito la ragazza, si è schiantata contro il muro di un’abitazione. Inutili i tentativi di soccorso, la giovane è deceduta per le ferite  riportate. Deceduto anche l’autista con ogni probabilità a causa del  malore che lo ha colpito. Sul posto sono intervenuti oltre ai  sanitari, le forze dell’ordine per ricostruire l’esatta dinamica  dell’accaduto.                        (Rre/AdnKronos)

