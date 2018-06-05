Bonafede: “Numeri ottimi, grande emozione” 

I numeri con cui il governo Conte ha ottenuto la fiducia a Palazzo Madama “sono ottimi, è stata una grande emozione”. Lo dice all’AdnKronos il ministro della Giustizia, Alfonso Bonafede, lasciando il Senato dopo i 171 ‘Sì’ incassati dall’esecutivo in Aula. “E’ bello il fatto che la fiducia ottenuta oggi sia più che mai motivata dai temi presentati da Conte in Aula”, commenta il Guardasigilli.
