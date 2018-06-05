Bonafede: “Numeri ottimi, grande emozione” 

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

I numeri con cui il governo Conte ha ottenuto la fiducia a Palazzo Madama “sono ottimi, è stata una grande emozione”. Lo dice all’AdnKronos il ministro della Giustizia, Alfonso Bonafede, lasciando il Senato dopo i 171 ‘Sì’ incassati dall’esecutivo in Aula. “E’ bello il fatto che la fiducia ottenuta oggi sia più che mai motivata dai temi presentati da Conte in Aula”, commenta il Guardasigilli. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.