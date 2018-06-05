Party’s over for illegal immigrants says Salvini  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italy’s hardline interior minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday warned hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants that “the party is truly over”.

“The party is truly over for illegal immigrants,” said Salvini, who heads the anti-migrant League party.

“They’ve been living off other people for too long.”

The “170,000 supposed refugees who are watching TV in their hotels” is “a gravy-train that we can no longer sustain,” Salvini said.

Nearly 700,000 people have arrived in Italy from Africa since 2014 aboard the people traffickers boats and Salvini has vowed to deport half a million migrants.

However, critics have cast doubts on the feasibility and ethics of Salvini’s expulsion plans.

