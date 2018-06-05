Roma, camion contro scooter: muore 26enne  

Incidente mortale in via Nomentana, all’altezza del civico 1381, poco dopo il grande raccordo anulare a Roma. Un ragazzo in sella a uno scooter è morto nello scontro con un camioncino. La vittima aveva circa 26 anni ed è morta sul colpo. I mezzi sono stati sequestrati e via Nomentana è stata chiusa in entrambi i sensi di marcia.
