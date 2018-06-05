L’isola del summit  

Il summit tra Donald Trump e Kim Jong-un in programma il 12 giugno a Singapore si svolgerà in un hotel sull’isola di Sentosa. Lo ha annunciato Sarah Sanders, portavoce della Casa Bianca, con un tweet. “La sede per il summit di Singapore tra il presidente degli Stati Uniti e il leader Kim Jong-un sarà il Capella Hotel sull’isola di Sentosa. Ringraziamo i nostri grandi amici di Singapore per la loro ospitalità”, ha scritto Sanders.
