Palermo, intossicazione da tonno rosso ricoverate 8 persone

Una donna e sua figlia sono state trasportate all’ospedale Civico dopo aver mangiato del tonno rosso acquistato a Palermo da un ambulante in piazza Torrelunga. Altri 6 sempre per aver mangiato pesce, questa volta acquistato a Isola delle Femmine sono stati ricoverati all’ospedale Cervello di Palermo. Sull’episodio indagano i carabinieri gruppo Nas
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.