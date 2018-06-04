Palermo, intossicazione da tonno rosso ricoverate 8 persone

Una donna e sua figlia sono state trasportate all’ospedale Civico dopo aver mangiato del tonno rosso acquistato a Palermo da un ambulante in piazza Torrelunga. Altri 6 sempre per aver mangiato pesce, questa volta acquistato a Isola delle Femmine sono stati ricoverati all’ospedale Cervello di Palermo. Sull’episodio indagano i carabinieri gruppo Nas

