Salvini querela Saviano  

“‘Quest’uomo (cioè io!) vuole fare annegare le persone’. Il signor Saviano ha vinto una bella querela, non dal Salvini ministro ma dal Salvini papà!”. Lo scrive su Twitter il ministro dell’Interno, Matteo Salvini, in risposta allo scrittore Roberto Saviano che, in un video su ‘Repubblica.it’, aveva detto: “Il diritto del mare ha una regola eterna. Non si lasciano persone a mare, non si lasciano annegare. E non sarà Salvini a interrompere questo diritto sacro”.  

