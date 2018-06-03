Salvini, “la Sicilia non può essere campo profughi Europa”

Il leader della Lega e vicepremier Matteo Salvini ha fatto tappa a Catania, nel pomeriggio di domenica a Pozzallo e a Modica.Il ministero dell’Interno nelle prossime settimane lavorera’ “per evitare le partenze verso l’Italia” di chi non fugge dalla guerra. ha detto il ministro Matteo Salvini parlando a Catania. “L’Italia e la Sicilia non possono essere il campo profughi d’Europa, la nostra linea e’ quella del buonsenso”. (ITALPRESS).
