Salvini, “la Sicilia non può essere campo profughi Europa”

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
CATANIA 3/6/18 - Matteo Salvini a Catania


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il leader della Lega e vicepremier Matteo Salvini ha fatto tappa a Catania, nel pomeriggio di domenica a Pozzallo e a Modica.Il ministero dell’Interno nelle prossime settimane lavorera’ “per evitare le partenze verso l’Italia” di chi non fugge dalla guerra. ha detto il ministro Matteo Salvini parlando a Catania. “L’Italia e la Sicilia non possono essere il campo profughi d’Europa, la nostra linea e’ quella del buonsenso”. (ITALPRESS).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.