Calenda: “Di Maio nomina Cozzoli, ex capo gabinetto Guidi, paese Gattopardi”

“Governo del cambiamento. Il mio primo atto da ministro fu mandare via Vito Cozzoli capo di gabinetto della Guidi. Vicinissimo all’allora giglio magico, non fu operazione politicamente facile. Rientra in pompa magna come capo di gabinetto di Di Maio. Siamo paese di Gattopardi”. Un tweet di fuoco arriva dall’ex ministro Carlo Calenda e punta dritto il suo successore al Mise, Luigi Di Maio, capo politico del M5S. (Ile/AdnKronos)
