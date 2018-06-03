Tragedia nell’Egeo, naufraga barcone, 15 migranti morti, sei bambini.

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Greek coast guard diver holds on to the body of a refugee child at a beach as a local fisherman looks on, on the Greek island of Lesbos October 15, 2015. A baby, two children and a woman drowned on Thursday after their wooden boat and a coast guard vessel crashed during a migrant rescue operation off the island of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said.The boat, which the coast guard said was old, sank after the crash and 31 persons were rescued. The coast guard did not provide further details on the incident or the nationality of the victims. REUTERS/Giorgos MoutafisTEMPLATE OUT


Naufragio di una imbarcazione con a  bordo 15 migranti, al largo della costa della provincia turca di  Antalya, nel Mediterraneo, alle prime ore di questa mattina. Nove  persone sono morte, fra cui sei bambini, ha reso noto la Guardia  costiera turca. Quattro persone, tre uomini e una donna, sono state  tratte in salvo dalla Guardia costiera, una quinta da un peschereccio, e una persona è dispersa. L’imbarcazione è naufragata alle 2.22 di  questa mattina, al largo dell’isola di Kekova Geykova.        (Ses/AdnKronos)

(foto d’archivio, costa isola greca, naufragio Egeo)

