Ragazzo freddato a colpi di fucile a Vibo Valentia  

Colpi di fucile a San Calogero, in provincia di Vibo Valentia, in Calabria hanno causato la morte di un ragazzo del Mali, di 29 anni e il ferimento di due suoi amici. Sul caso indagano i carabinieri. Non si sa ancora chi abbia sparato contro queste tre persone. Dalle prime ricostruzioni sembra che i tre, nella serata di ieri, stessero per compiere un furto.  

