Ragazzo freddato a colpi di fucile a Vibo Valentia  

Colpi di fucile a San Calogero, in provincia di Vibo Valentia, in Calabria hanno causato la morte di un ragazzo del Mali, di 29 anni e il ferimento di due suoi amici. Sul caso indagano i carabinieri. Non si sa ancora chi abbia sparato contro queste tre persone. Dalle prime ricostruzioni sembra che i tre, nella serata di ieri, stessero per compiere un furto.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.