Alcamo, bimbo di 8 anni aggredito da due alani, è fuori pericolo

– Un bimbo di 8 anni e’ stato aggredito da due alani, che hanno superato un recinto e lo hanno azzannato in diverse parti del corpo. E’ accaduto ad Alcamo, in provincia di Trapani. Il piccolo e’ stato soccorso e condotto in ospedale e poi trasferito all’Ospedale dei bambini di Palermo, dove e’ stato medicato. Adesso e’ fuori pericolo, ma sotto osservazione. I medici gli hanno praticato circa 200 punti di sutura. (ITALPRESS).
