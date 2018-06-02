San Fratello, morto nell’incendio della propria auto

Un uomo e’ morto nell’incendio della propria auto nel messinese. E’ accaduto a San Fratello, in provincia di Messina. La vittima e’ un medico in pensione, Filippo Naro, di 70 anni. Illeso il figlio, che era in sua compagnia. Sul posto sono intervenuti i carabinieri. Indagini sono in corso. (ITALPRESS).

