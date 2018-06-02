Gp d’Italia, Rossi in pole  

Valentino Rossi in pole position al Gran Premio d’Italia. Sul circuito del Mugello, con la sua Yamaha, Rossi partirà in prima fila, accanto a Lorenzo e Vinales. 

