Salvini: “Ora difesa confini e rimpatri”  

“Il modo migliore di festeggiare, dopo aver restituito speranza agli italiani, sarà passare dalle parole ai fatti. Ora sono in ufficio, stasera in Veneto, a Vicenza e a Treviso, e domani in Sicilia, la nostra frontiera. Difesa dei confini e rimpatri, riprendiamoci il nostro Paese”. Così scrive su Facebook il neo vice presidente del Consiglio e ministro dell’Interno, Matteo Salvini. 

