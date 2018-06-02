Grillo: “Stasera per voi alla Bocca della Verità” 

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
12
Fonte: adnkronos.com


“Questa sera mi eleverò per voi in Piazza della Bocca della Verità. Vi aspetto alle 19!”.Questo l’annuncio di Beppe Grillo sugli account social ufficiali del garante del M5S.

 

 

 

 

 

