Non mandano i figli a scuola, denunciati 64 genitori  

I Carabinieri del Comando Provinciale di Brindisi hanno deferito in stato di libertà 64 genitori ritenuti responsabili di inosservanza dell’obbligo di istruzione dei figli minori. Il monitoraggio del fenomeno ha fatto emergere che 37 minori, studenti dei vari istituti di istruzione della provincia di Brindisi, sono risultati assenti dalle lezioni, senza giustificato motivo, per un periodo di gran lunga superiore al 25% delle giornate consentite.
