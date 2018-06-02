Scossa di terremoto nel catanese: Giarre, Zafferana, Riposto, Mascali

Una scossa di magnitudo 3.3 e’ stata registrata alle 09.40 dall’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia nei pressi di Milo, comune del parco dell’Etna, in provincia di Catania, a 5 chilometri di profondita’. I comuni piu’ vicini all’epicentro sono Milo, Zafferana Etnea, Santa Venerina, Sant’Alfio, Giarre, Riposto e Mascali, in provincia di Catania. (ITALPRESS).

