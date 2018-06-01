Arresto per bancarotta fraudolenta a Acireale

Un arresto per bancarotta fraudolenta nel catanese. I finanzieri del Comando provinciale, su disposizione della procura hanno eseguito la misura degli arresti domiciliari nei confronti di M.M., 65 anni, residente ad Acireale, ritenuto responsabile di reati di bancarotta fraudolenta patrimoniale e documentale. Il provvedimento segue le indagini delegate alla Tenenza di Acireale per ricostruire le circostanze che hanno portato al dissesto finanziario e patrimoniale di una societa’di Aci Catena attiva nel settore del commercio di autovetture, che nel 2015 e’stata dichiarata fallita per debiti pari a 2 milioni di euro, maturati nei confronti dei propri fornitori e dell’Erario. (Ftb/Adnkronos)
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.