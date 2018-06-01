Arresto per bancarotta fraudolenta a Acireale

Un arresto per bancarotta fraudolenta  nel catanese. I finanzieri del Comando provinciale, su disposizione  della procura hanno eseguito la misura degli arresti domiciliari nei  confronti di M.M., 65 anni, residente ad Acireale, ritenuto  responsabile di reati di bancarotta fraudolenta patrimoniale e  documentale. Il provvedimento segue le indagini delegate alla Tenenza  di Acireale per ricostruire le circostanze che hanno portato al  dissesto finanziario e patrimoniale di una societa’di Aci Catena  attiva nel settore del commercio di autovetture, che nel 2015 e’stata  dichiarata fallita per debiti pari a 2 milioni di euro, maturati nei  confronti dei propri fornitori e dell’Erario.        (Ftb/Adnkronos)

