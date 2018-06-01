Milano ‘festeggia’ il governo Conte  

Le Borse europee chiudono positive con Piazza Affari positiva sulla formazione del nuovo governo e la fine dello stallo politico. Il Ftse Mib segna un rialzo dell’1,49% con lo spread tra Btp-Bund decennali in calo. A Piazza Affari corre il comparto bancario, il più penalizzato dall’ondata di vendite degli ultimi giorni. Banco Bpm balza dell’8,45%, Bper del 7,87% e Ubi Banca del 5,70%. Rialzi di oltre cinque punti percentuali per Saipem e Azimut. Maglia nera invece, dopo una seduta altalenante per Fca -4,53% dopo la presentazione del nuovo piano industriale al 2022.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.