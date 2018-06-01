Milano ‘festeggia’ il governo Conte  

Le Borse europee chiudono positive con Piazza Affari positiva sulla formazione del nuovo governo e la fine dello stallo politico. Il Ftse Mib segna un rialzo dell’1,49% con lo spread tra Btp-Bund decennali in calo. A Piazza Affari corre il comparto bancario, il più penalizzato dall’ondata di vendite degli ultimi giorni. Banco Bpm balza dell’8,45%, Bper del 7,87% e Ubi Banca del 5,70%. Rialzi di oltre cinque punti percentuali per Saipem e Azimut. Maglia nera invece, dopo una seduta altalenante per Fca -4,53% dopo la presentazione del nuovo piano industriale al 2022. 

