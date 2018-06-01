Ex centrocampista rosanero Tedesco, nuovo allenatore dello Hamrum

L’ex centrocampista e tecnico del Palermo, Giovanni Tedesco, e’ il nuovo allenatore dell’Hamrun. La societa’ maltese ha comunicato la chiusura della trattativa attraverso i propri canali social. L’Hamrun ha vinto 7 campionati, 6 Coppe e 5 Supercoppe nazionali. Per Tedesco e’ un ritorno in panchina, dopo l’ultima esperienza al Floriana, sempre a Malta, nella squadra presieduta da Riccardo Gaucci, dove ha allenato la scorsa stagione sino al dicembre 2017, prima di dimettersi. (ITALPRESS)

