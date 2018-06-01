Roland Garros, prosegue il sogno di Cecchinato, è agli ottavi

Continua il sogno di Marco Cecchinato. Il tennista palermitano conquista gli ottavi del Roland Garros, secondo Slam della stagione in corso sui campi in terra rossa di Parigi, battendo lo spagnolo Pablo Carreno Busta, testa di serie numero 10, per 2-6 7-6(5) 6-3 6-1. (ITALPRESS).

