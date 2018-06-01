Furgone in fiamme sull’A19  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Traffico bloccato sull’autostrada A19 Palermo-Catania, tra gli svincoli di Tremonzelli e Scillato in direzione del capoluogo siciliano, per l’incendio di un furgone Fiat Fiorino. Sul posto vigili del fuoco e personale dell’Anas. Gli automobilisti devono uscire a Tremonzelli e rientrare allo svincolo di Scillato. 

