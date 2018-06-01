Furgone in fiamme, autostrada bloccata all’altezza di Tremonzelli

L'autostrada A19 dalla statale 643


Traffico bloccato sull’autostrada A19  Palermo-Catania, tra gli svincoli di Tremonzelli e Scillato in  direzione del capoluogo siciliano, per l’incendio di un furgone Fiat  Fiorino. Sul posto vigili del fuoco e personale dell’Anas. Gli  automobilisti devono uscire a Tremonzelli e rientrare allo svincolo di Scillato.

