Nuovi farmaci biosimilari per il Ssn  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Accesso alle cure per malattie autoimmuni, artrite reumatoide, artrite psoriasica, psoriasi dell’adulto oltre che psoriasi pediatrica a placche, con i farmaci biosimilari a costi compatibili. Impegno di Sandoz per migliorare la possibilità di accesso alla salute. 

