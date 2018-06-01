Rivelazioni americane, Bannon: “Convinsi Salvini ad allearsi con Di Maio”

L’ideologo del sovranismo americano Stephen K. Bannon ricorda di aver parlato per ore con Matteo Salvini e altri esponenti della Lega, a Milano qualche giorno dopo le elezioni, per convincerli a formare una alleanza con il Movimento 5 Stelle. “Siete i primi a poter davvero rompere il paradigma sinistra-destra. Potete mostrare che il populismo è il nuovo principio organizzatore”, aveva detto allora a Salvini Bannon, come ricorda l’ex consigliere di Donald Trump, in Italia per celebrare il nuovo governo, in una intervista al New York Times in cui anticipa che altri paesi europei seguiranno l’esempio dell’Italia.
