Rivelazioni americane, Bannon: “Convinsi Salvini ad allearsi con Di Maio”

L’ideologo del sovranismo americano Stephen K. Bannon ricorda di aver parlato per ore con Matteo Salvini e altri  esponenti della Lega, a Milano qualche giorno dopo le elezioni, per  convincerli a formare una alleanza con il Movimento 5 Stelle. “Siete i primi a poter davvero rompere il paradigma sinistra-destra. Potete  mostrare che il populismo è il nuovo principio organizzatore”, aveva  detto allora a Salvini Bannon, come ricorda l’ex consigliere di Donald Trump, in Italia per celebrare il nuovo governo, in una intervista al  New York Times in cui anticipa che altri paesi europei seguiranno  l’esempio dell’Italia.

