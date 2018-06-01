Fico, fiducia al governo la settimana prossima

ROBERTO FICO PRESIDENTE DELLA CAMERA


La fiducia al governo Conte ci sarà  “sicuramente la settimana prossima, senza dubbio, non possiamo andare  oltre”. Lo ha detto il presidente della Camera Roberto Fico,  rispondendo alle domande dei cronisti di ritorno a Montecitorio da  Palazzo Giustiniani.

