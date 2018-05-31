 Martina: “Governo populista e di destra, è pericoloso”   

Preoccupato, anzi preoccupatissimo. Il segretario reggente del Pd, Maurizio Martina definisce “il governo populista e di destra” con “un programma pericoloso per il Paese”. “La loro azione sino a qui è stata un mix di estremismo, antieuropeismo e iniquità” aggiunge, sostenendo che da subito “noi lavoreremo subito dall’opposizione per costruire con serietà e determinazione l’alternativa forte e popolare di cui il Paese ha bisogno. Lo faremo con tanti che non si rassegnano ai rischi che il governo Salvini-Di Maio porta con sé”.
