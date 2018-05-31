Cottarelli rinuncia a incarico  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Carlo Cottarelli ha rinunciato all’incarico a formare il governo affidatogli lunedì scorso dal Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella. Lo ha comunicato il segretario generale del Quirinale, Ugo Zampetti. 

